I Workout So I Can Eat Garbage Funny Racoon Weights Squat Tank Top

Funny Christmas holidays apparel. Great gift idea that will get some laughs and spread Christmas cheer from your friends and family. Wear this top and bring joy during the holiday season this winter, thanksgiving or xmas. Perfect to wear if you like to go to the gym, squat, bench press, cardio or any other type of working out, or wear casually on your off day for some fun with friends! Great during Powerlifting, Weightlifting or Bodybuilding! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem