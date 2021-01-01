I Would Hit That Darts player Tote Bag

You are looking for a design for a throwing sport or skill sport lover? Ideal for anyone who hits the bull's eye with the dart on the dartboard! Cool idea for any occasion. With this funny darts motif you will surprise every dart player 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.