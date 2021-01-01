From first deal

I70 ECG Measurement Heart Rate Monitor Breath Training Music Control IP67 Waterproof Smart Watch-Black

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Specification Brand Model I70 bluetooth Version BT 5.0 Compatible OS Android 5.0 or above, iOS 9.0 or above Operating Mode Full Touch Screen APP Name Keep HealthSpecial Features Waterproof IP67 ECG Monitor Support Heart Rate Monitor Support Sleep Quality Monitoring Support Step Count Support Multi-sport Modes Support Call or Message Reminder Support Reject Call Support Call ID Display Support Alert Type Vibration Multi-Dial Options Support More Functions Support Alarm, Calendar, Sedentary reminder, Camera remote control, Weather display, Music control, Find the phone. Technical Parameters Sensor G-sensor, Heart Rate Sensor Screen Size: 1.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com