NBD Ianna Dress in Brick. - size L (also in M, S, XS) NBD Ianna Dress in Brick. - size L (also in M, S, XS) 100% rayon. Made in China. Dry clean only. Unlined. Pull-on styling. One shoulder design. Mid-weight jersey knit fabric. Neckline to hem measures approx 25.5 in length. NBDR-WD2450. ACD875 U21. For the girl who's the life of the party. For the girl who's always up for a glass of champagne. For the girl who likes to keep her closet as filled with as her social calendar, there's NBD. The young-at-heart line features dresses that every it girl covets and pieces that are sexy, flirty, fun and now.