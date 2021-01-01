COTTON CITIZEN Ibiza Racerback Dress in Brown. - size M (also in L, S, XS) COTTON CITIZEN Ibiza Racerback Dress in Brown. - size M (also in L, S, XS) 88% cotton 12% spandex. Made in USA. Machine wash. Unlined. Exposed back zipper closure. Ribbed jersey fabric with laser cut edges. Due to the unique wash, colors and patterns may vary slightly. COTR-WD98. W5261104. COTTON CITIZEN is a line that is driven by their passion for craftsmanship, timeless design, unique color, and innovative washes. Each piece is designed and made in their privately owned, Los Angeles based factory, giving them the power to create with small details and prime quality in mind.