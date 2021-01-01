Works great as a supplement to regular ice - Chills ice and contents faster and helps keep your ice cold longer - Designed to withstand the toughest of bumps, tumbles, and thuds - Custom shape helps it freeze faster so it can be used day in, day out - No puddles to drain, just toss it back in your freezer YETI ICE is filled to the brim with science, dialed in to the most effective temperature to maximize the ice retention of any cooler, with a durable design that is break-resistant. Its custom shape reduces freezing time and multiple size options mean that you can outfit everything from your Hopper Flip to your Tundra 350 with YETI ICE. It works as an ice supplement, a welcome addition to your ice stash to make sure your contents stay colder for longer. In the Box - Ice 2 lb Refreezable Reusable Ice Pack - Documentation