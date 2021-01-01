Ice Cream Sundae Funday Sweet Dessert Day Tank Top

Looking for witty stuff for sundae lovers, ice cream lovers, sweet lovers, dessert makers, or anyone in your family or friends who like to eat desserts and has a good sense of humor? Then, this is perfect for you. Do you love eating sundaes, ice cream, cold sweets, desserts, funny sayings, or quotes? Then, this novelty graphic art design "Ice Cream Sundae Funday Sweet Dessert Day" is great humorous for you this National Dessert Day celebration. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem