Ice Hockey DNA T-Shirt. Great gift idea for hockey players. With a vintage retro style design inspired by the fashion of the 60s and 70s, this t-shirt will stay stylish in ice hockey for many years. Get your ice hockey skates for women and your ice hockey accessories to show everyone that you are a hockey player! Wear this hockey DNA shirt wherever you go and as an ice hockey fan! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem