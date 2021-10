Features of the Korkers Ice Runner Ice Cleat 22 ultra durable push-through replaceable carbide spikes for ice-biting, on-demand traction. Lightweight, minimal and supportive for winter running Dial in the perfect Fit and adjust on the fly when needed. The BOA® L6 lacing system wraps from all angles to create a fluid, form-Fit and is designed to work best on low-to-mid volume running shoes. BOA® components Are guaranteed for life and the cleat system is backed by Korkers Rock Solid Guarantee.