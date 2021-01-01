Ich bin Crackige 50 Jahre 50th Birthday Vintage T-Shirt

Great "Ich bin crackige 50 times crackt es hier und mal there" vintage motif as a birthday gift for men and women who are 50 years old this year. For any fun birthday party and birthday party for 50 years old. The Perfect Party Outfit Funny saying in retro design. A great gift idea for girlfriend, boyfriend, husband, wife, husband, wife, uncle, aunt, daughter, son and close friends with special year of birth. A must for the 50th birthday party and for any successful party. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem