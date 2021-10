I am a man I can forget things while my wife still speaks! Perfect for any forgived man who likes funny sayings and fun. Show the world your sense of humour and that you are a real man. Fun gift for your husband, boyfriend, father, husband or uncle for Father's Day, Christmas, anniversary, birthday, Easter, Santa Claus or just because. Make sure the recipient laughter with this fun gift idea. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem