Ich Bin Mit Dummen German Finger Left Right I'm With Stupids Premium T-Shirt

Perfect funny phrase for any German friend or family member that likes to be offensive and cause trouble with the people they're with. Get laughs with this men's stupid or women's stupid design. This gag gift politically incorrect design shows: Ich Bin Mit Dummen which means I'm With Stupids in German and a finger pointing left and right. If you love to make people laugh and play practical jokes or hate stupid questions gift it today. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.