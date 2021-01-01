Ich Fahre Diesel Weil Super Bin Ich Selber Funny Sayings T-Shirt

I drive diesel, because super am I selber: you are a diesel car driver? Is the fine dust discussion on the nerve? This is your shirt to make a statement. Super or Super Plus riders look good and are super! Petrol station party! Perfect casual shirt. Short sleeve shirt with funny saying. Black sayings shirt with textile print. Are you looking for an extraordinary T-shirt with cool and, above all, individual design? Stylish tea with fun print motif. Always fits! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem