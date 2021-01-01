Ich Hasse MorgenMenschschen und Morgen und Menschen Hund T-Shirt

I Rabbit Morning People and Morning and People is perfect for morning grumps, late sleepers and anyone who cannot stand out cheerful people and colleagues in the morning. I hate morning people, for those who hate getting up in the morning. Do you need a few cups of coffee in the morning to get really awake? Funny "Ich hasse MorgenMenschschen und morgen und Menschen" gift with a dog, cup of coffee and cheeky saying for a colleague in the office. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem