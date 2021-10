Ich Hörr Dich Nicht Ich Lese. The perfect saying for the reader and the bookworm. Perfect gift for mum, dad, brother or sister who love books! Bookdealers, busy readers get their money's worth. Whether Roman crime or fantasy. Are you looking for a gift for your boyfriend girlfriend or yourself? This design is perfect for all books nerds, literature junkies and readers. For the bookworm that sits in the library all day and just reads! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem