Ich liebe meinen Chef Office T-Shirt

Do you love your boss and want to make everyone laugh in the office? Your boss on the executive chair will celebrate you. A great surprise for your work colleagues. I love to annoy my boss. Cool saying for everyday work on the construction site. For men, women and women with humour and fun at work. Perfect for training, professional school and exams. The gift idea for craftsmen, carpenters, carpenters and screwdrivers in the car workshop. Your outfit for Christmas and birthdays. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem