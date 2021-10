Are you still looking for a gift for a bachelor party? Then this "Ich muss mich drinken ich marry soon" design is perfect as a gift idea for your friend, brother or acquaintance. You have to broom again before the wedding. Every man. Celebrate the last time and buy until the end. Every marriage and wedding is exhausting, so you drink at the bachelor party. Super cool design for men and the groom. A fun saying for a bridal shower. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem