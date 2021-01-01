Ich Will Spätzle Noodles Swabian Stuttgart South Gift T-Shirt

Ich will Spätzle is a funny saying on the top for Swabian and people who live in the south of Germany. The Swabian noodle is delicious and every adult knows in Stuggi, Stuttgart, Freiburg, Karlsruhe, Heilbronn and Baden Württemberg. The Swabian speciality is a noodle eaten in Heidelberg, Mannheim, Hoffenheim and Bodensee. Also mouth pockets are typical swabian food and swabian dish. The perfect surprise for girlfriend, boyfriend, friends, children and family. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem