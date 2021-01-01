Icn Wide Leg - Dakota - 32 - Also in: 28, 29, 26, 27, 25, 31, 24, 30

A nod to trendsetting style in Seoul, this high rise style is a fresh alternative to your skinnies. Sculpts through the midsection and widens out through the leg to a flattering A-line shape. Modern, timeless and versatile. Dakota is a mid-light indigo wash with destruction at the knee and hem. This product is treated with HeiQ Viroblock, a groundbreaking anti-microbial treatment that turns textiles into germ-fighting surfaces. It all happens at a microscopic level so you won't notice it on your clothes, and it's built to withstand 30 gentle washes. How It Feels: Classic is a mid-weight, strong hold denim that combines innovative fibers and cotton to create ultimate low-impact jean that looks vintage but feels modern. It has a supple and slightly firm feel still being breathable and slightly stretchy.