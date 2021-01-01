Joe's Jeans Icon Ankle in Beloved

Nothing completes your look like the JOE'S Icon Ankle in Beloved. The skinny jean has an easy mid-rise and a slim fit through the leg. The five-pocket jean is crafted from a comfortable Italian stretch denim and boasts a black wash. Part of the JOE'S Earth Conscious Collection, which uses sustainable organic cotton and technology to cut down on water usage and pollutants. Contrast topstitching and gold-finished hardware. Belt loop waistband with zipper fly and button closure. 45% cotton, 34% lyocell, 19% polyester, 2% elastane. Machine wash, hang dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 32 in Outseam: 38 in Inseam: 28 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 14 in Leg Opening: 10 in Product measurements were taken using size 32. Please note that measurements may vary by size.