A signature piece in the Dsquared2 identity. The Icon sweatshirt is cut from a soft cotton and is designed for a relaxed-fit that shapes the silhouette. Attached drawstring hood Long sleeves Pullover style Ribbed trim Cotton Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 28" from shoulder to hem. Men Advcd Dsgnr - Men's Designer Rtw > Dsquared2 > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Dsquared2. Color: Cayenne Red. Size: Large.