dunhill 1.7 oz. Dunhill Icon Eau de Parfum DetailsICON opens with the ultimate blend of rare and expensive ingredients. Sleek top notes of Italian Bergamot and Neroli Absolute intertwine with the warmth of smoky Oud wood, and an Oris-leather accord melding into a unique twist of masculinity and originality-An iconic, signature scent for the sophisticated gentleman. 1.7 oz./ 50 mLDesigner About Alfred Dunhill: Founded in 1893, definitive men's luxury brand, Alfred Dunhill has grown to be.