Icon Split High-Waist Bikini Bottom

Miss Mandalay has become the go-to swimwear and lingerie label for fashion-conscious busty women. The UK-based brand caters to shoppers craving something cooler and cuter than her typical offerings, with a great technical fit., Style Number: IC10OSS Stylish high-waist bikini bottom with side slits, UPF 50+ UV protection, XTRA LIFE LYCRA combats chlorine for long-lasting fit, Quick-drying stretch microfiber Average Figure,Lycra,Microfiber,Microfiber Nylon,Nylon,Spandex,NotMaternity,CombinedBriefsAll,Full Brief,High Waist Brief,Chlorine Resistant,HasNonStandardBraSizes,Superior Drying,Swimwear