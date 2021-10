Edged in pretty lace, these panties in a cloud-soft sustainable fabric are cut higher in the leg and back for a smooth, line-free fit. The style accentuates curves without pinching or pulling and stays in place with no sliding or riding up. Cotton-lined gusset 94% Tencel(R) modal, 6% spandex Tencel modal is a sustainably produced fiber made with closed-loop processing and is certified with the EU Ecolabel as having a low environmental impact