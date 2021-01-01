ICT Keeper of the Plains Cross Design (b)-Wichita Kansas Premium T-Shirt

Designed in Wichita, Kansas, this design is inspired by our love for Wichita. Design features "ICT" with the Keeper of the Plains in a cool cross design. Show your love for Wichita, Kansas with this design! This Wichita, Kansas design is for anyone from Wichita and from the State of Kansas. This cross design features the Keeper of the Plains and ICT. This sporty design is great to wear around town or to football, baseball, hockey and basketball games. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.