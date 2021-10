Visit our Store " Climbing Is My Sport " for more climbing related wear. Grab this for a climbing lover. I'd Climb That Distressed Rock Climbing Outdoor Bouldering is perfect for climber who like to climb outdoor on rock formations or rock walls. Match this tee with your climbing gear. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.