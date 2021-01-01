I'd Smoke That Barbecue Grilling BBQ Smoker Griller Master Tote Bag

Are you the pit master of smoke BBQ griiling? This I'd smoke that design is for grill master grilling smoke BBQ design makes a perfect gift for someone who are chef on the smoker and for all grill lovers out there you know! Looking for a perfect Barbecue theme? This BBQ evolution is a great idea for all who loves to smoke meat and being in charge of the BBQ as well! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.