Id Hit That American Baseball Player Batter Funny Baseball Tote Bag

I'd Hit That. Awesome design for baseball player, baseball coach, catcher, batter, pitcher or anyone who enjoys watching sport like baseball. Baseball is American sport and every baseball fan is excited about the next pitch, home run and touchdown! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.