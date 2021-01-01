Clinique Clinique iD Hydration Base

WHAT IT IS The Clinique iD Hydration Base is the first step to creating a first-of-its-kind custom-blend hydrator. The bottle is exclusively designed to pair with a Clinique iD Active Cartridge so you can customize the way you hydrate and treat your skin. Allergy tested. 100% Fragrance free. Paraben free. Phthalate free. Dermatologist-Developed. Non-Acnegenic. 3.9oz. Made in the USA. About the Bottle: It's a different design than the standard bottles of Dramatically Different Moisturizers. The mouth has a wider opening and there's extra room inside for the addition of the Cartridge. The standard bottles of Clinique's moisturizers will not work with the Cartridges. WHO IT'S FOR Made for dry skin. WHAT IT DOES Clinique iD Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ Base hydrates all day. Helps strengthen skin's moisture barrier, so more moisture stays in. Slips on easily, absorbs quickly. Protects against skin-damaging pollution. Combine this base with a Clinique iD Active Cartridge (sold separately). Choose from 5: Lines & Wrinkles (purple): Smooth lines and re-plump Uneven Skin Tone (white): Even tone and brighten Uneven Skin Texture (blue): Reduce the look of pores and retexturize skin Irritation (green): Calm and comfort irritated skin Fatigue (orange): Energize and revive glow HOW TO USE Unscrew cap on Hydration Base Insert your Active Cartridge Now system is freshly combined for optimized performance with every use Use twice a day, morning and night Apply to face and throat all over, or where needed Cleansed, exfoliated skin accepts moisture better For best results, apply after using a cleanser and Clarifying Lotion INGREDIENTS Water\Aqua\Eau, Mineral Oil\Paraffinum Liquidum\Huile Min rale, Glycerin, Petrolatum, Stearic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Sesamum Indicum (Sesame) Oil, Urea, Triethanolamine, Hordeum Vulgare (Barley) Extract\Extrait D'Orge, Cucumis Sativus (Cucumber) Fruit Extract, Cholesterol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seedcake, Propylene Glycol Dicaprate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Butylene Glycol, Pentylene Glycol, Trisodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Yellow 6 (CI 15985), Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Red 33 (CI 17200). Cosmetics - Clinique > Clinique > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Clinique.