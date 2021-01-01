Givenchy Small ID Leather Top Handle Bag

Crafted of rich leather, this top handle bag exudes Givenchy's signature sense of glamour and luxury. Adjustable shoulder chain Top handle Top flap with clasp closure Goldtone hardware One interior compartment Interior slip pocket Interior card slot Cotton lining Leather Made in Italy SIZE 8.75"W x 6"H x 2.75"D ABOUT THE BRAND A pioneer of 20th-century fashion, Hubert de Givenchys namesake collection of architectural pieces redefined the dress codes of the era. Since its debut in 1952, the French house has remained at the forefront of craftsmanship and tailoring in its ready-to-wear and couture. Today, under Creative Director Matthew M. Williams, the brands offering now includes beauty, and a decidedly modern spin on separates, suiting, shoes and handbags. Handbags - Givenchy > Givenchy > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Givenchy. Color: Dune.