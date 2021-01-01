Clinique iD™: Moisturizer + Active Cartridge Concentrate™ for Lines & Wrinkles in Moisturizing Lotion/dry Skin at Nordstrom Rack

What it is: A system that combines a Dramatically Different base of your choice with a cartridge to target lines and wrinkles. Active Cartridge Concentrate™ for Lines & Wrinkles (0.34 oz.): a special hydration base designed to work in conjunction with your Dramatically Different moisturizer for your skin type that adds a special boost to help smooth lines and re-plump skin. Dramatically Different Moisturizing BB-Gel for All Skin Types (3.9 oz.): an eight-hour, oil-free hydrating gel with Transforming Tint Release Technology™ that delivers a sheer wash of color to naturally perfect and unify skin tone. Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+™ for Very Dry to Dry Skin (3.9 oz.): a dermatologist-developed face moisturizer that softens, smoothes and improves skin and leaves it glowing, hydrates skin all day, slips on easily and absorbs quickly. Dramatically Different Oil-Control Gel™ for Combination to Oily Skin (3.9 oz.): a moisturizing dermatologist-developed gel face moisturizer that delivers eight-hour oil-control hydration. Dramatically Different™ Hydrating Jelly for All Skin Types (3.9 oz.): an unbelievably lightweight water-jelly that delivers 24-hour hydration repair plus pollution protection. How to use: For initial use, unscrew the cap on your Dramatically Different hydration base. Insert your Active Cartridge Concentrate. Now the Clinique iD: Moisturizer + Concentrate for Lines & Wrinkles system is freshly combined for optimized performance with every use. Use twice a day, morning and night. Apply to your face and throat all over or where needed. Cleansed, exfoliated skin accepts moisture better. Please note the extra space in your hydration base is there to allow for the addition of the active cartridge concentrate Please note when deciding your BB-Gel tint to check the camouflage print on the bottle to identify if it is a good fit for you, as the swirls represent the lightest to deepest skin tones suitable for the formula 100% fragrance-free; paraben-free; phthalate-free Dermatologist developed Allergy tested Nonacnegenic Winner of 'Allure' magazine's 'Best of Beauty' award for Best Skin Breakthrough, 2019 Made in the USA