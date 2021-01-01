I'd Rather Be At Lake Champlain Boating Fishing Gift Premium T-Shirt

Need something to keep warm and toasty at Lake Champlain in New York or Vermont? Wear our fun lake apparel to celebrate with friends while camping, hiking, at the lake or at home on the backyard patio around the fire pit. Moms, Dads, kids, friends, brothers, sisters, boyfriends and girlfriends...get one for yourself and an extra one for guests to stay warm while boating, camping, hiking, relaxing on the dock or roasting marshmallows and singing campfire songs! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.