Hoorsenbuhs Id Tri-Link Sterling Silver Bracelet, No Size: Made to order. Ready to ship in 2-3 business days. A distinctly Hoorsenbuhs spin on a traditional ID bracelet, this strand is designed using their signature tri-link motif with three dramatically oversized links bridged together by two diamond-encrusted connectors. Wear it solo or stack it with similarly chunky chains. Sterling silver, white diamonds Length: 7.5" Made in USA.