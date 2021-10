Idaho State Highway 44 road sign design. Great for fans of American transportation engineering and highways, whether you're from Idaho or not. Show your appreciation for Idaho and our scenic infrastructure while on a road trip or just going about your day. State Highway 44 (SH-44) is an Idaho highway that travels through the Treasure Valley from Interstate 84 (I-84) to U.S. Route 20 (US-20) and US-26 in Garden City, Idaho. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem