The Lilly Pulitzer Idara Dress does a stunning job mixing chic style, sunny spirit, and vibrant color. The easy-fit silhouette showcases a one-shouldered look, while adding to its appeal with a double-layered neckline ruffle. 100% pima cotton. Machine washable. Imported. Measurements: Length: 36 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.