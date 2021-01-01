Vichy Ideal Body Balm 200ml

Treat your skin to the Vichy Ideal Body Balm; a rich butter that melts instantly into skin to condition, replenish and moisturize, without greasy or sticky residue.Fortified with Hyaluronic Acid and LHA (Lipo-Hydroxy Acid), the nourishing balm delivers optimum hydration to leave the body smoother and firmer, whilst a blend of ten essential oils, including Jojoba, Rosehip, Apricot Kernel and Sunflower boosts radiance to reveal healthy-looking skin. Shea Butter restores, comforts and softens even the most sensitive skin.Paraben free. Tested under dermatological control. Allergy-tested.