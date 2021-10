Valentino Garavani - Valentino Garavani's chocolate-brown Identity micro cross-body bag is shaped to a slim silhouette that exudes a minimalist mood. It's made in Italy from grained leather that's debossed with the house's logo and punctuated by two gold Roman Studs - a maxi rendition of the iconic Rockstud hardware. Carry it by the knotted adjustable shoulder strap.