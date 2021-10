Idjit is a term of endearment for a person you love but who is still frustratingly making a mess of everything. Great gift for men, women, kids, guys, and girls who are a fan of ghosts, ghost hunting, scary movies, shows, monsters, witches, and skulls. Perfect for comic book conventions, board games, houses that are haunted, or just relaxing on the couch. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem