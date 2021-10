Effortless jersey shorts by iets frans. Made from a soft cotton fabrication Ft. an elasticated high-rise waist, side pockets, a relaxed fit and frayed hems. Detailed with an embroidered logo to the leg. Only at UO. Content + Care. 73% Cotton, 27% Polyester Machine wash Imported Size + Fit. Model is 177.5cm/5'10" and wearing size Small