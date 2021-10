Baseball jacket by iets frans. made from a paneled denim fabrication. In a tonal construction, features a shawl collar, a front zip fastening, drop shoulders, long sleeves and ribbed trims with a stripe motif. Finished with varsity-inspired puff patches to the chest. Only at UO. Content + Care. 100% Cotton Machine wash Imported Size + Fit. Model is 189cm/6'2.5" and wearing size Medium