If eating butter is wrong, I don't want to be right...right? If you eat lchf (low carb high fat), or keto, the GAPS Diet or SCD, or according to the Weston Price / Nourishing Traditions guidelines, you may like butter, but maybe your friends and family still believe it is bad for them. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.