If I Can't Bring My Ferret I'm Not Going - Cute Ferret Lover Tote Bag

This Design Features the Coolest Ferret Face Graphics, and the Phrase"if I Can't Bring My Ferret I'm Not Going" Are You Passionate About Ferrets? Then This Is the Perfect Clothing Apparel for You or Ferret Dads, Ferret Moms, Ferret Grandma Friend 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.