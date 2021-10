This is the Perfect item for any Man, Woman, Friend, Group, Girlfriend, Boyfriend, Best, Husband, Wife, Partner, Fiance, Family Member, Lover, or Drinker. Wear this item to any Show, Concert, Bar, Trip, Vacation, Performance, Restaurant, Date, Camping, Fire, Party, Anniversary, or Grab it as a Surprise for a Friend, Co-Worker, or Family Member. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem