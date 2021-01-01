If It Involves Books and Coffee for Book Lover Premium T-Shirt

If It Involves Books and Coffee Count Me In for Book Lovers. Funny graphic tee for men, women, bookworms, Proud Book Lover, geek, nerd, readers, Librarian, Teachers, students, club friends, literature junkies, reading books, read novel in library. Great birthday for Coffee Lovers and for men, women, kids, boys, girls, teens, youths, buddy, girlfriend, boyfriend, mom, dad, Literary Teacher, student, or Librarians. Outfit to wear in class at school on Mothers, Fathers, Teachers Day, Graduation Day. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.