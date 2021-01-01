If This Flag Offends You I'll Help You Pack American Flag T-Shirt

This Patriotic apparel with pride American statement "If This Flag Offends You I'll Help You Pack US Flag 4th July". Proud servicemen. When it comes to American flag, this patriotic outfit makes a great top for Veterans, Law Enforcement, anyone loves USA! If This Flag Offends You I'll Help You Pack US Flag 4th July Patriotic distressed design is great for US Veteran's Day, Independence day, 4th of July & Memorial day. If you can't stand behind our troops, stand in front of them. Retired veteran birthday. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem