Would you like a cool prints for you as a Tradesman? With the saying if Williams cant fix it we are all screwed and graphic, the print really convinces everyone with the name Williams. Are you looking for cool sayings for Tradesman? Then you are exactly right with us. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.