If you can read Wenn du das lesen kann bring mir Alkohol T-Shirt

Fun beer gift for drinkers, alcoholics and cleaners. Are you a drinker? Then this cool wine, malle, Sauf & Mallorca saying is perfect. Funny alcohol, drinking, gin and drunk clothing Funny Vodka gift idea for drinkers. Are you a drinker? Then this beautiful whisky, whiskey, schnapps and tequila clothing is perfect. Cool alk, JGA drinking, cyclist is not alcohol and alcohol is an evil gift. Funny chopping pot, bin nur zum saufen da saying Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem