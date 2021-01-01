If you love your life as much as I love my car funny T-Shirt

Das Wenn du dein Leben so liebst wie ich mein Auto dann lassdie Finger von Devin T-Shirt is a funny gift idea for Christmas, birthdays for car, tuning, screwdrift, show cars, motorsports, displacement, turbocharger lovers. For men and women spend time in the workshop with car parts, car accessories, tuning parts, diesel, petrol, tools, bikes, motorcycle, cars, vehicles, engine and technology. Ideal T-shirt for car mechanics, mechatronics, drivers and tuners. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem