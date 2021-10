Iff You See Kay, Why Oh You, Funny Sarcasm Saying Skulls, is a Gothic but sarcastic design with skulls and a play on words to express yourself Gothic Design for those interested in skulls, but loves being sarcastic too. Perfect gift for you teenager, sister, brother, mom, dad or anyone who you want to give this skull sarcastic play on word design to. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem