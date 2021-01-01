IGI Certified Lab Grown Diamond Anniversary Ring in 14k White Gold (1.0 CT.TW., I-J Color, SI1-SI2 Clarity), Size 6

Lab Grown Diamond Three-Stone Diamond Anniversary Ring: Classic anniversary ring weighs a total of 1.0 carats. This elegant ring features a brilliant center stone that weighs 0.50 carats and is flanked by two smaller stones on either side weighing a total of 0.50 carats. Lab grown diamonds are a more sustainable, socially responsible, and affordable alternative to earth-mined diamonds. In comparison, lab grown diamonds have lower environmental & human impacts all while having the same physical and optical properties as earth-mined diamonds at a fraction of the price. Quality: Rest assured knowing that your precious diamond ring is stamped and made with 100% 14k white gold. Diamonds are certified as I-J Color (or better) and SI1-SI2 Clarity (or better).